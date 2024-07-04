 Three held for making extortion calls to Bathinda resident - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held for making extortion calls to Bathinda resident

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jul 04, 2024 09:08 AM IST

SSP Deepak Pareek says the accused tried to extort ₹2 crore from a resident of Maur town in Bathinda.

The district police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly trying to extort 2 crore from a resident of Maur town in Bathinda.

According to the police, the arrested accused did not have a criminal background.
According to the police, the arrested accused did not have a criminal background.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Maninder Singh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, while their accomplice Jaskaran is a resident of Hoshiarpur.

The police refrained from disclosing the place of arrest of the accused.

At a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the role of a native of Maur, who is in Canada on a study visa, and another person are under scanner for being the masterminds of the alleged ransom case. He said the arrested accused did not have a criminal background, and efforts were on to ascertain if more were involved in the crime. SSP said the complainant, who was not identified by the police, received multiple ransom calls, after which a case was registered on June 29. A team worked on various leads to crack the case, following which three were held, he added

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three held for making extortion calls to Bathinda resident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On