Three held for making extortion calls to Bathinda resident

The district police on Wednesday arrested three persons for allegedly trying to extort ₹2 crore from a resident of Maur town in Bathinda. According to the police, the arrested accused did not have a criminal background.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh and Maninder Singh from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, while their accomplice Jaskaran is a resident of Hoshiarpur.

The police refrained from disclosing the place of arrest of the accused.

At a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said the role of a native of Maur, who is in Canada on a study visa, and another person are under scanner for being the masterminds of the alleged ransom case. He said the arrested accused did not have a criminal background, and efforts were on to ascertain if more were involved in the crime. SSP said the complainant, who was not identified by the police, received multiple ransom calls, after which a case was registered on June 29. A team worked on various leads to crack the case, following which three were held, he added