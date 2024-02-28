Three held with 6 illegal weapons, 302gm heroin in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Three persons were arrested with six illegal weapons and 302 gm heroin in Shahkot on Tuesday. The accused are Sukhpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh of Nihaluwal village of Jalandhar district and Hardeep Singh of Ludhiana district. Superintendent of police Jasroop Kaur Bath said, “Acting on a tip-off, a special team conducted a special operation and apprehended the accused. Four countrymade weapons, two.32 pistols and ammunition was recovered from them.” All arrested accused are historysheeters and have cases registered against him for robbery and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act. Jalandhar police said four countrymade weapons, two.32 pistols and ammunition was recovered from the accused.

Goldy Brar’s aide held in Talwandi Sabo

Bathinda Police on Tuesday arrested Navdeep Singh Chatha, a close aide of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, and recovered a 9-mm pistol, 10 cartridges and four mobile phones. An official spokesperson of Bathinda police said Chatha is a B-category criminal. He was arrested from Talwandi Sabo and a case under various sections of the Arms Act was registered. “Chatha used to carry out criminal activities and supplied firearms by procuring them from Goldy Brar, who is based abroad. His arrest is an important development against organised crime and his interrogation would lead to more details in crime,” the spokesperson said.

Soon, underprivileged to get dialysis services for free

CHANDIGARH The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) and Hans Foundation Dehradun have signed a memorandum of understanding for offering free dialysis services to underprivileged patients in the state. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Dr Rupinder Singh Gill, nodal officer for the dialysis programme and Seema Singh, the group senior manager from Hans Foundation, in the presence of health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh. The initiative will see Hans Foundation providing trained medical staff, equipment, and supervision for dialysis centers at 10 government facilities initially, with plans for further expansion.

PWD minister launches ₹45-crore road repair projects in Moga

Moga Punjab power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for road repair projects, which will span 76 kilometers, to bolster connectivity and local development in Moga district. The repairs, which will approximately cost ₹45 crore, will benefit residents from over 100 villages. The roads, which include Moga to Samadh Bhai Bypass, Kot Ise Khan to Galib Kalan, Dharamkot to Jogewala Road and Moga Bypass to Moga Harike Road, are set to be completed within three months. The minister said that the same contractor will maintain the roads for five years. He said ₹11 crore will be spent on expanding the district administrative complex.

Best School Award: 69 Punjab schools awarded ₹5.17 crore