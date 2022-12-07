Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held with 972-gram opium in Yamunanagar

Three held with 972-gram opium in Yamunanagar

Published on Dec 07, 2022 08:32 PM IST

Three people, including a sweets seller and his son, have been arrested allegedly with 972 grams of opium in Yamunanagar, police said on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Three people, including a sweets seller and his son, have been arrested allegedly with 972 grams of opium in Yamunanagar, police said on Wednesday.The accused have been identified as father-son duo Jog Singh and Rakesh Kumar, residents of Kamla Nagar, and their driver Devi Dayal from Model Colony. DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said that the duo runs a sweets shop in the town. “The CIA-2 unit apprehended them at a naka in Radaur region from their locally registered Tata Safari and seized the drugs. During the remand, they will be questioned to determine their source and supply chain,” he added.

Wednesday, December 07, 2022
