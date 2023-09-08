News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three hybrid militants arrested from Budgam, Srinagar

Three hybrid militants arrested from Budgam, Srinagar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 08, 2023 10:50 PM IST

The police along with army (53RR) apprehended a hybrid terrorist and his associate in Pakharpora area of the district. The duo has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Karapora Charar-Sharief, (a hybrid terrorist) and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai of Karapora Charar-Sharief

Police claimed to have arrested two hybrid militants and an associate from Srinagar and Budgam district along with arms and ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF in Pakherpora area
The police along with army (53RR) apprehended a hybrid terrorist and his associate in Pakharpora area of the district. The duo has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat of Karapora Charar-Sharief, (a hybrid terrorist) and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai of Karapora Charar-Sharief.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF in Pakherpora area,” the spokesman said adding that from the possession of arrested persons, one pistol, one magazine, nine rounds and other incriminating material has been recovered.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

In another operation, the police said a hybrid terrorist of TRF, Mohammad Yawar Rangrez of Firdousabad, Batmaloo, was arrested by Srinagar police along with one hand grenade.

