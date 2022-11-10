Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed, 18 injured as two buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Three killed, 18 injured as two buses collide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba

Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The police informed that seven of the seriously injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu

Wreckage of a bus after an accident on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

At least three passengers were killed and 18 others injured, seven of them critically, when a passenger bus rear-ended another bus in Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

“A local bus from Jammu to Kathua and another bus from Jammu to Haridwar (with UP registration number) collided. One bus has hit another from the rear side near Chichi Mata temple on Jammu-Pathankot national highway near Samba town,” said a policeman at the Samba police control room.

As a result, three passengers were killed and 18 others injured in the accident, he added. The police informed that seven of the seriously injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu.

“At around 4:30 PM an accident took place near Nanak Chak between two buses (bearing numbers JK02AP/5095 and UP14FT/3267). Both of them were heading towards Kathua. Three dead till now and 16 injured (seven referred to GMC Jammu),” read a message sent by Samba SSP, Abhishek Mahajan.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
