Three minor Rohingya girls rescued, two traffickers held as crackdown on Baramulla racket intensifies

Probing the Rohingya trafficking racket, police on Monday arrested two more men in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and rescued three minor girls trafficked from Myanmar. J&K Police rescued three minor Rohingya girls from Baramulla. (File)

The development has brought the number of arrests up to four, all from north Kashmir, including the key accused Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj Ahmad Tantray. Seven Rohingya girls, all minors, have been rescued since the racket came to light in Ushkara Baramulla on July 12.

In the past, there have been instances of non-local women from states like Bihar and West Bengal being trafficked into Kashmir by brokers who marry them off in lieu of some money.

The two accused arrested on Monday have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Khan and Manzoor Ahmad Shah.

Police said they busted the racket after receiving information about the trafficking of Rohingya girls from poor families into Kashmir where the accused were marrying them off to locals in lieu of commission.

Sharing details, Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amod Nagpure said, “They were marrying them in lieu of money and would charge ₹1 to ₹1.5 lakh. Some girls were rescued before they were married off. All of them are aged under 18.”

He said the girls have been brought from Myanmar.

“The investigation is going on how the girls were brought and which route was taken.” the SSP said, adding that they are yet to get any details about the families of the girls. “The accused were doing mostly meagre jobs like labour, tailoring,” he said.

The four accused have been lodged at the Baramulla police station. Their families have so far refused to talk.

Baramulla station house officer Vilayat Ahmad said, “During a raid, it was found that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat of Ushkura was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of the minor girls from outside the union territory. The accused had put some of the girls in his home.”

During questioning, Bhat revealed the names of a few girls who had been trafficked and married off. “He also revealed the names of three more men. One who had married a girl and two persons who were involved in the transaction,” the SHO said.

“Shakeel Ahmad Bhat also confessed to selling a girl to a resident of Kanli Bagh. The girl was rescued after a raid at the house of the person who had married the girl. He too has been arrested,” he said.

“The girls could not provide any valid documents. They are all poor victims and are being exploited. They have been in captivity,” the SHO added.

Police are trying to ascertain the whereabouts of the girls’ families and a proper legal mechanism will be followed to have them reunite with their families.

The officer said they suspect more such victims, adding, “There is a possibility of more links in Kashmir. There can be more accused. The investigation is going on.”

The police probe is also expected to focus on the cases where the girls or women are working as house maids.