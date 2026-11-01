Three minors go missing in Ludhiana, FIRs registered

Three minors, including two girls aged 16 and 15 and a 14-year-old boy, have gone missing in separate incidents in Ludhiana. Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the cases. Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified persons under Section 127(6) of the BNS. (HT)

In the first case, the Division Number 8 police registered an FIR on the complaint of Raj Kumar, a native of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh who lives with his family in a rented accommodation in Prem Nagar. He told the police that his 16-year-old daughter, Shivangi, went missing on October 27. He suspected that Vimlesh, a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh who also lives in the same locality, had abducted her on the pretext of marriage. Head constable Gurpal Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the BNS.

In the second case, the Division Number 8 police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the complaint of Shobhawati, a native of Nepal who lives in Dyal Nagar. She told the police that her 15-year-old daughter, Janki, went missing on October 12. Head constable Vinod Kumar, said a case had been registered under Section 137(2) of the BNS against unidentified persons.

In the third case, the Focal Point police registered an FIR after a 14-year-old boy, Ananth Kumar, went missing. His father, Shyam Shah, a resident of Uttam Nagar, told the police that his son had been missing since October 12. He suspected that someone had confined the boy at an undisclosed location. Assistant sub-inspector Nirmal Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified persons under Section 127(6) of the BNS.