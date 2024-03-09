Three missing Ludhiana kids traced to children’s home near Raikot

Three children, who went missing while playing in the street in Jeevan Nagar at Focal Point, have been traced to a children’s home run by an NGO at Talwandi Dham near Raikot. Earlier, the police, suspecting that the children have been abducted, lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday. (HT File Photo)

The police have handed over the children to their respective families on Saturday. The NGO officials stated that a man found the children roaming around in the area and brought them here.

Their children include a girl and two boys, with two aged 8 years and one 4.

The father of the girl stated that his daughter was playing in the street when she suddenly went missing. He started searching for her. Meanwhile, he found that two more children were also missing.

Suspecting that they have been kidnapped, he filed a complaint. The Focal Point police lodged an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after lodging an FIR, they initiated a search and circulated the pictures to a nearby police station and also posted the same on social networking sites.

On Sunday, they received information from the NGO- Swami Ganga Nand Bhuriwale Foundation, that the missing children were with them.

The ASI added that the NGO officials stated that the children had lost their way home and reached Sherpur. They were crying on the roadside which grabbed the attention of a good Samaritan, who brought them to the children’s home, as the children were unable to give any information about their families.