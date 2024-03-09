 Three missing Ludhiana kids traced to children’s home near Raikot - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Three missing Ludhiana kids traced to children’s home near Raikot

Three missing Ludhiana kids traced to children’s home near Raikot

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2024 05:44 AM IST

The police have handed over the children to their respective families on Saturday; the NGO officials stated that a man found the children roaming around in the area and brought them here

Three children, who went missing while playing in the street in Jeevan Nagar at Focal Point, have been traced to a children’s home run by an NGO at Talwandi Dham near Raikot.

Earlier, the police, suspecting that the children have been abducted, lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday. (HT File Photo)
Earlier, the police, suspecting that the children have been abducted, lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday. (HT File Photo)

The police have handed over the children to their respective families on Saturday. The NGO officials stated that a man found the children roaming around in the area and brought them here.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, the police, suspecting that the children have been abducted, lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on Saturday.

Their children include a girl and two boys, with two aged 8 years and one 4.

The father of the girl stated that his daughter was playing in the street when she suddenly went missing. He started searching for her. Meanwhile, he found that two more children were also missing.

Suspecting that they have been kidnapped, he filed a complaint. The Focal Point police lodged an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC against unidentified accused.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after lodging an FIR, they initiated a search and circulated the pictures to a nearby police station and also posted the same on social networking sites.

On Sunday, they received information from the NGO- Swami Ganga Nand Bhuriwale Foundation, that the missing children were with them.

The ASI added that the NGO officials stated that the children had lost their way home and reached Sherpur. They were crying on the roadside which grabbed the attention of a good Samaritan, who brought them to the children’s home, as the children were unable to give any information about their families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On