Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three painters die after consuming spirit in Punjab’s Sunam

Three painters die after consuming spirit in Punjab’s Sunam

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Apr 08, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Sunam police said the trio, all aged 45 to 50, had consumed spirit, a distilled beverage containing at least 20% alcohol by volume, the night before.

Three painters were found dead after under mysterious circumstances at Namol village in Sangrur district’s Sunam sub-division on Saturday morning.

Villagers claimed that the deceased, Gurmail Singh, 50, Gurtej Singh, 45, and Chamkaur Singh, 50, all painters by profession, had been drinking the spirit together without diluting it for the past three days. (iStock)
Villagers claimed that the deceased, Gurmail Singh, 50, Gurtej Singh, 45, and Chamkaur Singh, 50, all painters by profession, had been drinking the spirit together without diluting it for the past three days. (iStock)

Police said the trio had consumed spirit, a distilled beverage containing at least 20% alcohol by volume, the night before.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and SSP Surendra Lamba have ordered a detailed investigation under the supervision of additional deputy commissioner (General) Anmol Dhaliwal and SP (PBI) Manpreet Singh.

Cheema police station in-charge sub-inspector Lakhveer Singh said the sarpanch of Namol village informed the police about the deaths at 8 am on Saturday.

“According to villagers, the trio had been consuming spirit allegedly supplied by a local resident. An investigation is on and action will be taken,” he said, adding that the post-mortem examinations were held at the Sunam civil hospital.

The villagers claimed that the deceased, Gurmail Singh, 50, Gurtej Singh, 45, and Chamkaur Singh, 50, all painters by profession, had been drinking the spirit together without diluting it for the past three days.

Their family members said they returned home late on Friday night after consuming the beverage and were found dead on Saturday morning.

SI Lakhveer said the police were verifying the villagers’ allegations about spirit being supplied in Namol.

SSP Lamba, however, said, “Nothing related to spurious liquor has come to the fore so far. However, we are conducting a detailed probe from all angles.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alcohol drinking gurmail singh gurtej singh investigation probe profession sangrur district sarpanch spirit + 8 more
alcohol drinking gurmail singh gurtej singh investigation probe profession sangrur district sarpanch spirit + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out