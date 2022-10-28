Three Punjab-origin men among six arrested in large drug bust in Toronto

Three Punjabi men were among six people who have been charged in the Peel municipality in Toronto, in connection with an international drug trafficking enterprise, which led to the seizure of USD 25 million ( ₹200Cr) worth of illegal narcotics.

Jaspreet Singh, 28, from Brampton; Ravinder Boparai, 27, from Mississauga; Gurdeep Gakhal, 38, from Caledon, were among the six people arrested in the drug bust, according to the Peel Regional Police statement.

Peel Regional Police said these people were involved in an intricate international drug trafficking enterprise.

The 11-month-long investigation resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics with a street value of over USD 25 million, including 182 kilograms of Methamphetamine, 166 kilograms of Cocaine and 38 kilograms of Ketamine.

“Guns, gangs and drugs are of the highest priority for our service. With funding from the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (C.I.S.O) and collaborations with the enforcement community, our investigators have made a significant impact to organized crime in our Region,” says Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah. “I would like to thank our investigators and partners for their incredible work on Project Zucaritas. Their efforts have prevented significant amounts of dangerous narcotics from reaching our community.”

“Our Specialized Enforcement Bureau, both civilian and uniform members, worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a successful outcome,” says Inspector Todd Custance, Specialized Enforcement Bureau. “The seizures of these drugs represent a significant financial impact to organized crime, which in turn will limit their ability to finance future illicit activities.”

In November 2021, Peel Regional Police Specialized Enforcement Bureau (SEB) identified persons of interest related to the illegal distribution of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area.

Subsequent investigation identified a complex drug trafficking enterprise that spanned international borders, police said.

Police investigation revealed that members of this group used commercial trucking businesses to transport drugs from the United States directly to the Region of Peel and surrounding areas of the Greater Toronto Area.