Three Punjabi University professors with foreign PRs resign after inquiry

Three professors at the Punjabi University-Patiala have been found to have permanent residency (PR) in a foreign country while still serving as faculty members of the varsity, an inquiry has found. The inquiry against a fourth professor is still underway. The inquiry started in December last year as per Punjab Civil Services Rules, which states that a government employee can’t hold a PR of another country (HT File)

Punjabi University vice-chancellor Prof Arvind said that the Punjab government, last year, had ordered an inquiry following a complaint against four professors having PR abroad.

“Three out of four resigned after confessing to having PR of another country, while an inquiry against the fourth professor was underway,” the V-C said.

The inquiry started in December last year as per Punjab Civil Services Rules, which states that a government employee can’t hold a PR of another country.

The government had directed the V-C to investigate the PR allegations against Pushpinder Singh Gill of the School of Management Studies, Jashandeep Singh of the History and Punjab Historical studies , Arohi Walia Cheema of the Dance Department, and Ranwinderjit Kaur of the Public Administration Department.

V-C Prof Arvind said the university has informed the government that the case against three professors has been closed as they have admitted to allegations, while one inquiry is pending.

The university had suspended professor Pushpinder Gill in May this year, and a chargesheet was issued against him.

Prof Arvind said that a former vice-chancellor of the university is heading the inquiry against Gill. “We issued a chargesheet. The reply filed was not found to be satisfactory. Consequent to that, we ordered a formal inquiry by a former V-C. The inquiry is in the final phase. Action will be taken as per the inquiry report,” the V-C said.

Reacting to the allegations professor Gill said, “I have already submitted my reply to the inquiry officer a long time ago. The inquiry officer is satisfied with my response. I have never been called again.”