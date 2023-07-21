Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 transgender persons booked for chopping off man’s private parts in Hisar

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 21, 2023 12:31 AM IST

In his complaint to the police, the man said he was working with a Band-Baja party and had met a transgender last year who asked him to work with them and promised they would take care of all his expenses.

Three transgender persons were booked at Hisar’s Azad Nagar police station for allegedly chopping-off the private parts of a 32-year-old man.

Three transgender persons were booked at Hisar’s Azad Nagar police station for allegedly chopping-off the private parts of a 32-year-old man. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
“A few days ago, my family objected to my work and I parted ways with them. On July 14, three transgender persons came to meet me and took me to their rented accommodation in the Azad Nagar area in Hisar, where they offered me a drink. Later, they chopped-off my private parts and kept me hostage for five days. I somehow managed to flee from there later,” the man said in the complaint.

The Azad Nagar police have booked three transgender persons- Dhara Billa alias Rajender, Smil alias Ajay, Chamiya alias Akram under Sections 328 (administers intoxicating drug), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to arrest them.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “The case has been registered and the man is under treatment. We are waiting for his medical reports.”

