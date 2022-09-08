Three weapon smugglers arrested in Mohali
Balongi police on Wednesday arrested men for alleged weapon smuggling and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.
The accused been identified as Simranjit Singh and Gurpartap Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran and Jasmit Singh of Sector 46, Chandigarh. Two .32 bore countrymade pistols, eight live cartridges and two magazines have been recovered from their possession, said Kharar deputy superintendent of police Rupinderdeep Kaur.
As per sources in Mohali police, raids are being conducted in Patiala after interrogating them for the recovery of more weapons.
During the preliminary interrogation, Simranjit, the main accused, told police that they used to source the arms and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh, said Kaur. She said that a through interrogation is being conducted and suspects will also be told to reveal names of their clients and the purpose for which they were buying the weapons.
Assistant sub-insepctor Balwinder Kumar said the accused were arrested from a checkpost near Balongi on the basis of a tip-off. The trio has been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Balongi Police station and taken into police custody.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
