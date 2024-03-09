Three-wheeler driver held for trying to rape toddler in Ludhiana

The Sahnewal Police arrested a three-wheeler driver for allegedly trying to rape a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Balaji Enclave at Ramgarh road. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. (HT File Photo)

The accused has been identified as Amarjit Singh, 50, of the same area. He is the father of three children.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The woman stated that the accused, who lives near their house was known to them. On Friday, he took her two-and-a-half-year-old girl on the pretext of playing with her.

The woman added that after some time, she went to the house of the accused to search for her daughter. The accused had held her daughter in his lap. She took her to home, where the girl said that the accused was touching her inappropriately. The woman later filed a police complaint.

ASI Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376/511 (attempt to rape) of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused.