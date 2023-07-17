Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two Eatery employees held for serving liquor to customers

Ludhiana: Two Eatery employees held for serving liquor to customers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2023 10:51 PM IST

The owner of Charan Chicken, Rajinder Singh alias Kala, and another man Arvinder Kumar of Shivpuri have also been booked

The Tibba police arrested two employees of an eatery for allegedly serving liquor without licence to customers at Atal Nagar here.

he arrested accused have been identified as Alam of Shivpuri and Satish Kumar of Basti Jodhewal. (iStockphoto)
The arrested accused have been identified as Alam of Shivpuri and Satish Kumar of Basti Jodhewal.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they received information that the accused were serving liquor among the customers illegally and conducted a raid on Sunday.

Alam and Satish were arrested by police, while Rajinder Singh alias Kala and Arvinder managed to escape. A case under sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Tibba police station.

