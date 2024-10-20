Menu Explore
Tibba road man goes missing; fiance, kin booked: Ludhiana cops

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The Tibba police registered the case on a complaint by Ritik’s mother, Seema Rani, and booked Sushmita of South City, Ludhiana, and her family member

The local police registered a case against the fiance of a Tibba Road man after he went missing in mysterious circumstances, officials said.

The victim was identified as Ritik Verma of Manjeet Nagar on Tibba Road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The victim was identified as Ritik Verma of Manjeet Nagar on Tibba Road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The woman’s family members were named in the case on wrongful confinement charges.

The victim was identified as Ritik Verma of Manjeet Nagar on Tibba Road.

The Tibba police registered the case on a complaint by Ritik’s mother, Seema Rani, and booked Sushmita of South City, and her family member.

According to Seema Rani, her son left home on October 17 without informing anyone and has not returned since.

She suspects that Sushmita and her family are involved in the disappearance.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh said, “Ritik is married and his wife is living abroad. Seema further alleged that Sushmita coerced Ritik into an engagement and has wrongfully confined him.”

The ASI added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

