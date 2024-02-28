TIECON Chandigarh: Key issues faced by entrepreneurs to take centre stage

The 9th edition of TIECON Chandigarh, on the theme “Building Global Thrust”, is slated for Saturday. The event will feature discussions on issues and concerns faced by the entrepreneurial industry, aiming to influence state and national policy decisions. (HT File Photo)

The event aims to showcase the city and region’s vibrant startup ecosystem and its potential to impact the global stage. This year, discussions will address key issues faced by the entrepreneurial industry, aiming to influence state and national policy decisions.

Punjab chief minster Bhagwant Mann is expected to make an appearance for this, the officials said. Additionally, co-founder and CMO of Boat Lifestyle and judge on Sharktank India, Aman Gupta, will be amongst the speakers at the session titled “Bharat’s Rise to Global Prominence.”

The UK and Canadian embassies have also been roped in to discuss how members can set up industries and collaborate with the industries there.

TIE Chandigarh president Harit Mohan emphasised the importance of the event in light of India’s post-pandemic recovery, highlighting the role of IT in driving future growth.

He also announced the participation of prominent figures like Tejveer Singh, additional chief secretary for Industries and Commerce & Information Technology, Punjab and DPS Kharbanda, CEO of Invest Punjab.

Robin Aggarwal, former president of TIE Chandigarh, stressed the organisation’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Punjab through initiatives like ‘StartUp Punjab’. He also acknowledged StartUp Punjab’s recent achievement of being ranked the “Top Performer” in the Support to Startup Ecosystems category by the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh and will feature founder and chairman, Persistent Systems Anand Deshpande; founder, Qualified Learning Systems Shiv Khera, founder, Webveda Ankur Warikoo, and celebrity chef Harpal S Sokhi are just a few of the names confirmed to participate.

Satish K Arora, vice-president of TIE Chandigarh, highlighted the event’s focus on mentorship and providing aspiring entrepreneurs with valuable insights. He also announced the participation of over 1,500 attendees and 80 speakers who will engage with and guide these aspiring individuals.

Puneet Verma, joint secretary & treasurer of TIE Chandigarh, elaborated on the range of thematic sessions planned for the event. He also confirmed the attendance of presidents from various TIE Chapters across India and abroad, along with TIE Global chair Amit Gupta and TIE Global vice chair Murali Bukapattnam.

The organisers also said they want to highlight the IT industry of Punjab and show that Punjab is not just a state for farming.