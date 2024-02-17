TMC MP alleges use of pellet gun at Shambhu; seeks info from Ambala SP

Condemning the attack on farmers, West Bengal Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale on Friday alleged use of pellet guns at Shambhu border. West Bengal Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale (Source: ‘X’)

This comes a day after Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said that atleast three protesting farmers lost their vision due to pellet injuries.

Gokhale, representing Trinamol Congress (TMC) in the Upper House of the Parliament wrote to Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and sought on record information on its use.

In his letter, the lawmaker said that he noticed reports of protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border in Ambala being allegedly targeted with pellet guns by the Haryana Police.

“The use of pellet guns against civilians has the potential to not only grievously injure a person but can also maim and even kill them. As far as the reports regarding the farmers’ protest are concerned, it is clear that the protesting farmers are completely unarmed and none of them are carrying weapons,” he wrote.

Through his communication, the MP sought details “On the record whether the Haryana Police has used or deployed pellet guns against protesting farmers’ in Ambala or at Shambhu border.”

“If yes, please state the grounds on which the use of pellet guns was authorised and the details of the approving authority,” he asked the SP to furnish the information in not more than seven days.

SP Randhawa, however, denied any use of pellet gun at the Shambhu border, as alleged.