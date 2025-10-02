To check misuse, SGPC holds consultation with AI experts

To formulate a policy aimed at preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is leading to disrespect towards the Sikh faith, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday convened a consultation meeting with technical experts working in this field. To formulate a policy aimed at preventing the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is leading to disrespect towards the Sikh faith, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday convened a consultation meeting with technical experts working in this field. (HT File)

The meeting, held under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami at the SGPC office, saw experts familiar with AI technology present valuable suggestions, keeping in mind future challenges and the need to stop its misuse.

The SGPC president said the increasing spread of videos and other content on social media created through AI, which hurt Sikh sentiments, is a matter of concern. “In view of this, the SGPC had convened today’s consultation to gather inputs from experts in the field, so that a concrete policy can be framed to prevent such misuse”, he said.

He added that significant suggestions were received during the meeting, which will be reviewed in the upcoming session of the SGPC’s executive committee meeting.