Toddler drowns in hotel swimming pool in Morni

A one-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Bhudi village in Morni while playing with his three-year-old sister on Thursday morning. As per police, the boy’s parents are Nepalese citizens and work at Wind Farm Hotel. They had been staying there for the past four months and worked as a cook and sweeper there. His parents were working nearby when they saw him fall into the pool and rushed him to a clinic in Morni, from where he was transferred to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. There was no boundary wall around the swimming pool in which the toddler drowned, officials of the Morni police post. (HT File)

While there was no boundary wall around the swimming pool, officials of the Morni police post said the parents have not lodged any complaint. The body of the infant has been handed over to the cops.

Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita on the statement of the boy’s father. The statements of his wife and the hotel manager have also been taken.