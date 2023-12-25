Toilets functional, amenities in place at schools: Haryana to HC

The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the requisite amenities pertaining to toilets for boys and girls as well as the electricity connections in schools have been made available and functional as on December 8, 2023. Toilets are functional and other amenities are in place at schools, Haryana administration reports to HC. (HT)

Seeking a timeline for completion of the deficient school infrastructure and utilisation of funds, the HC had on November 23 imposed cost on the state government and sought personal appearance of principal secretary and director, secondary education. The bench had observed that the government’s insensitivity was glaring as government schools yearned for rooms, electricity, toilets and drinking water.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Repeated instances of girls being sexually harassed and assaulted in schools in Haryana, absence of toilet in 538 girls schools only highlighted the plight and condition at the ground level. Absence of any crystallised action plan only reflects that there is complete lack of planning on the part of the respondent-authorities,’’ the HC said in its November 23 orders.

The court, however, in its December 15 order said the details with respect to the budgetary allocation for construction of additional class rooms, other rooms as well as their increase in a phased manner has also been given timeline in which such works are required to be completed.

“The principal secretary, school education should further assure that the position of status of vacancies of teachers in the schools is being taken on priority basis and the status regarding the process of recruitment as well as the vacancies in the schools in Haryana shall also be filed before this court on or before the next date of hearing (Feb 2, 2024),’’ the bench of justice Vinod Bhardwaj said, exempting the officers from personal appearance till further orders.

A government spokesperson said that the fresh affidavit outlined the successful implementation of necessary facilities related to toilets and electricity connections in both boys and girls schools. The school education department, in its affidavit, has highlighted the allocation of budget for the construction of additional classrooms and other essential rooms, accompanied by a detailed timeline for the completion of these vital infrastructure projects, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that due to unforeseen circumstances, a new affidavit could not be presented during the previous hearing. In response, the HC issued an interim order on November 23, directing the rectification of school deficiencies. Subsequently, all identified shortcomings, including the provision of drinking water, toilets for boys and girls, and electricity facilities have been addressed.

The spokesperson further said the state government allocated ₹580 crore to the school education department out of a total required amount of ₹1738 crore. To date, the department has sanctioned approximately ₹302 crore from the allocated budget, with approximately ₹167 crore disbursed to the relevant contractors and construction agencies.