Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tokyo Olympics: Rousing welcome to women hockey players back home in Haryana
Indian women’s hockey team members Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur and Navjot Kaur being welcomes in Shahbad on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Indian women’s hockey team members Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur and Navjot Kaur being welcomes in Shahbad on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Tokyo Olympics: Rousing welcome to women hockey players back home in Haryana

They could not win a medal but are still winners as they won our hearts with their performance by reaching the semi-finals, says Rani Rampal’s father
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:29 AM IST

Amid beats of dhol, distribution of sweets and cheers, three players of the Indian women’s hockey team were given a rousing welcome on their arrival at their hometown Shahbad.

Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur and Navjot Kaurj reached Shahbad on Tuesday evening, where residents had made arrangements to welcome them. People showered them with flowers, and garlands of currency notes.

“They could not win a medal but are still winners as they won our hearts with their performance by reaching the semi-finals,” said Rani Rampal’s father.

Shahbad residents were elated as three girls of their town were part of the squad.

“We are happy with their performance,” said Navjot’s father Satnam Singh.

The players’ families said they have prepared food of their daughters’ choice to celebrate their return after a long gap.

The women’s hockey team had reached the semi-finals and also lost a bronze medal match to Great Britain but their families said their struggle will inspire more young players to take the legacy forward.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.