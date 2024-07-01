Told to clear way, four stab farmer eight times in Chandigarh

Police have launched a manhunt for three men and their female accomplice who brutally stabbed a 32-year-old farmer multiple times in Dadumajra on Friday night. The victim’s medical report confirmed multiple stab wounds. (iStock)

The victim, Shanky Rana, a resident of Dadumajra, told police that he was returning home from his fields around 11.15 pm, when he spotted a group blocking the road near his residence. When he honked his car’s horn for them to move, the group, comprising three men and a woman, began hurling abuses.

Rana said as he stepped out of the car to confront them, he was surrounded and assaulted. When he tried to flee, he was chased down and caught.

According to the victim’s statement, one of the attackers, who he identified as Akshay Vrikant, pulled out a knife and stabbed him eight times, while the others restrained him. The group fled after threatening him with further harm.

The victim was later rescued by his family and taken to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he is currently receiving treatment in the surgical ward. His medical report confirmed multiple stab wounds.

After recording his statement, police booked the assailants under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Demanding strict legal action, Rana said he could identify the attackers. Further investigation is underway and police are actively pursuing the suspects.