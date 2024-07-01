 Told to clear way, four stab farmer eight times in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Told to clear way, four stab farmer eight times in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 01, 2024 07:24 AM IST

According to the victim’s statement, one of the attackers, who he identified as Akshay Vrikant, pulled out a knife and stabbed him eight times, while the others restrained him; the group fled after threatening him with further harm

Police have launched a manhunt for three men and their female accomplice who brutally stabbed a 32-year-old farmer multiple times in Dadumajra on Friday night.

The victim’s medical report confirmed multiple stab wounds. (iStock)
The victim’s medical report confirmed multiple stab wounds. (iStock)

The victim, Shanky Rana, a resident of Dadumajra, told police that he was returning home from his fields around 11.15 pm, when he spotted a group blocking the road near his residence. When he honked his car’s horn for them to move, the group, comprising three men and a woman, began hurling abuses.

Rana said as he stepped out of the car to confront them, he was surrounded and assaulted. When he tried to flee, he was chased down and caught.

According to the victim’s statement, one of the attackers, who he identified as Akshay Vrikant, pulled out a knife and stabbed him eight times, while the others restrained him. The group fled after threatening him with further harm.

The victim was later rescued by his family and taken to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he is currently receiving treatment in the surgical ward. His medical report confirmed multiple stab wounds.

After recording his statement, police booked the assailants under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Demanding strict legal action, Rana said he could identify the attackers. Further investigation is underway and police are actively pursuing the suspects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Told to clear way, four stab farmer eight times in Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On