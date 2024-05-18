 Toll in boiler blast in Haryana’s Sonepat rises to 3 - Hindustan Times
Toll in boiler blast in Haryana’s Sonepat rises to 3

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 18, 2024 06:32 AM IST

"A body was pulled out from under the debris. The death toll in the incident has now risen to three," SHO Kundli, Devender Singh said over the phone.

A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana’s Sonepat to three, police said.

A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana's Sonepat to three, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A body was retrieved from under the debris on Friday, taking the death toll in a boiler blast at a factory in Haryana’s Sonepat to three, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“A body was pulled out from under the debris. The death toll in the incident has now risen to three,” SHO Kundli, Devender Singh said over the phone.

Police had earlier said the incident occurred Wednesday night in the Kundli town of Sonepat, leaving 25 injured.

Earlier, two bodies were taken out from the incident site.

After the incident, Sonepat district administration had sought help from the National Disaster Response Force to assist in the operations.

The administration had also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Story Saved
