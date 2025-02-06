Took up Kathua, Baramulla incidents with Centre, says J&K CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday stated that he has taken up the two cases--one of alleged suicide by a 25-year-old in Kathua and the other of killing of a truck driver in Baramulla--with the Union government. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

“The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries,” he posted on X.

In a detailed message, the CM said, “I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of the 25-year-old deceased in police custody in Billawar, leading to his death by suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened. J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The J&K government will also order its own inquiries.”