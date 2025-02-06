Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Took up Kathua, Baramulla incidents with Centre, says J&K CM

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 06, 2025 10:51 PM IST

Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy, says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday stated that he has taken up the two cases--one of alleged suicide by a 25-year-old in Kathua and the other of killing of a truck driver in Baramulla--with the Union government.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

“The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries,” he posted on X.

In a detailed message, the CM said, “I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of the 25-year-old deceased in police custody in Billawar, leading to his death by suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened. J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy. I have taken up these incidents with the Union government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The J&K government will also order its own inquiries.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On