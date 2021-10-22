Tosham MLA accuses Haryana govt of not conducting ‘special girdawari’

Former Congress legislature party leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry on Thursday hit out at the BJP-JJP government in Haryana, accusing it of not conducting ‘special girdawari’ of crops that were damaged due to unseasonal rain.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in Bhiwani, Choudhry said the government had announced to carry out special drives to conduct ‘girdawari’ of crops which were submerged in deep water due to rain.

“Neither was the damaged crop assessment process started, nor were farmers paid compensation for the crop loss. Farmers are waiting to get DAP fertiliser but either they are getting just two bags daily or returning empty-handed amid peak mustard cultivation season,” she added.

The Tosham MLA slammed the government for including bajra in the ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’ from this kharif season.

“Due to this, farmers of southern Haryana are suffering a loss of ₹1,100 per quintal. The government has failed on all fronts,” she added.