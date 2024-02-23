Tough decisions needed to revive economy: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while replying to question in Vidhan Sabha that stringent measures were imperative to rejuvenate the state’s economy and achieve self-reliance by 2032. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the assembly during the budget session in Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Amid the chief minister’s remarks, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur took the floor to present opposing views, prompting the Opposition to stand in support. Thakur announced a walkout, accusing the chief minister of misleading the House with falsehoods.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sukhu defended the necessity for strict policies and laws, acknowledging potential short-term hardships but promising favourable outcomes. Responding to the budget discussion, he proposed several measures, including an increase in the honorarium for senior resident doctors and para multi-purpose workers, as well as infrastructure development projects such as widening roads and constructing tunnels.

Additionally, the CM announced pension increases for women recipients and the initiation of free electricity provisions for domestic consumers. He assured the fulfilment of election promises in a phased manner over the next four years.

Sukhu criticised the opposition for failing to support the government during crises, alleging a lack of assistance from the Centre in disaster relief efforts.