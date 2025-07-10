Search
Trace rain recorded but parts of tricity inundated

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:36 AM IST

As per the IMD, 1.8 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 IMD observatory and 0.8 mm rain was recorded at the Airport. Some parts of the city, however, got more rain owing to varying cloud distribution.

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of tricity, especially Zirakpur, even as only trace rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observatories.

Met officials said chances of rain will continue on Thursday and Friday while dry weather is likely over the weekend.

As the sky remained overcast on Wednesday, the maximum temperature dropped to 34.3°C on Wednesday, from 35.1°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature rose from 26.6°C on Tuesday to 27.1°C on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.

