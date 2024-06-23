Track trouble: Train operations suspended on Kalka-Shimla line

At least 14 trains will remain affected on Sunday and Monday as the operations were suspended beyond Taradevi on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway line after cavities formation was reported on a rail bridge on Saturday. At least 14 trains will remain affected on Sunday and Monday as the operations were suspended beyond Taradevi on the Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge railway line after cavities formation was reported on a rail bridge on Saturday. (HT File)

The trains include Shivalik Deluxe (52451/52), Himdarshan Express Vistadome (52459/60) and Himalyan Queen Express (52455/56) as well that will only operate till Taradevi station on the heritage line.

In a statement, the Ambala railway division said, “Due to repair work in view of cavities formation near the bridge No. 800 at km 92/6-7 between Jutogh and Summer Hill railway stations, traffic movement on Kalka Shimla section has been suspended between Jutogh and Summer Hill.”

“Considering passenger convenience, all seven pairs of train services will be operationalised on June 23 and 24 with trains being short terminated/short originated at Tara Devi, Kandaghat, Solan and Barog stations,” it read.

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager at the division, said that during regular patrolling, some soil erosion near a bridge was found, prompting the authorities to halt train operation.

“It could have happened due to rain. To avoid risk and in view of monsoon ahead, we are attending the site and the cavity filling up work is being carried out on a war-footing. All efforts are being made to restore the affected section at the earliest,” he added.

The development comes amid peak tourist season in the Himalayas as mercury level soars in the neighbouring states and will largely impact the businesses in the Himachal Pradesh.

Last year, following heavy rains in July and August, the track suffered the most damage in its history and scores of trains remained cancelled for weeks on the 96-km-long UNESCO world heritage rail line.

In August, when floods hit the northern plains, a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging near Summer Hill.