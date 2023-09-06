YPS Chowk logjam: Protesters try to disrupt traffic, HC warns of bringing in Central forces

A day after one side of the road along the YPS Chowk was thrown open for traffic, a few youngsters tried to disrupt traffic on Tuesday morning and staged a sit-in near the chowk where Qaumi Insaaf Morcha members are protesting since January 7. One side of the road along the YPS Chowk was opened for traffic on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT Photo)

A few protesters also tried to stop some buses but cops intervened and rounded them up. The stretch was opened on Monday after many rounds of deliberations with the protesters, who are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, and warnings from the high court.

In high court, the Punjab government, during the resumed hearing on Tuesday, submitted that one side of the road connecting Chandigarh and Mohali has been opened for traffic and the other side would also be cleared very soon. However, lawyers for the petitioner, Arrive Safe Society, which is seeking removal of protesters, countered the claims, stating that disruptions were still being reported.

At this, the court asked the petitioner to file an affidavit in this regard and pulled up the Punjab government for its failure to remove the protesters. At one point, the court said that if the government was not able to act, why should Central forces not be called in.

Later, the court adjourned the matter for October 9.

The court has been pulling up government for its failure on each hearing since the petition was filed on March 10, and had issued last warning to clear the road on August 17.

Split in QIM

Meanwhile, the coordination committee members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, held a press conference in the evening and reiterated that the protest would continue till their demands are met. The QIM was divided in two factions on Monday after Gurcharan Singh, foster father of terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara, claimed that the provision of opening one side of the road for traffic was never part of the agreement, while the other faction led by advocate Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh claimed that all the committee members had agreed for the same. However, in the press conference on Tuesday, they reiterated that committee members were on the same page and there was no difference of opinion among them.