Tragedy renews urgency to complete Zoji La tunnel

Friday’s tragedy has renewed the urgency for completing the 13.15-km Zoji La Tunnel, Asia’s longest high-altitude road project. Currently at 60% physical progress, the tunnel is on track for a critical breakthrough by May 2026, with a final completion target of late 2027 to early 2028. Seven people were killed and five were injured after avalanche hit the Srinagar-Leh national highway near Zojila Pass, on Friday. (PTI)

Engineers are working 24/7 in sub-zero temperatures to finish the horseshoe-shaped tube, said people in the know of the matter. Once operational, the tunnel will bypass the treacherous Zero Point and Dayal Slide zones entirely, allowing vehicles to traverse the pass in just 15 minutes through a weather-proof corridor, especially the avalanche prone zone which begins from Gagangeer upto Zoji La.

Chief executive councillor, Kargil Hill Development Council Mohammad Jafeer Akhoon said the completion of the tunnel will change fate of the region as it’s going to bypass all the avalanche prone zones. “After the tunnel opens, there will be only few dangerous pockets which will be manageable. The work is going at full pace and this year both the sides of this crucial tunnel will meet and it will be completed by end of the next year or 2028. For entire region that’s going to be a big game changer,” he said.

Once completed, the length of the two-lane Zoji La tunnel will be 14.15 km, making it the longest road tunnel in the country. It will connect Kashmir’s Ganderbal district with Drass in Ladakh. Z Morh and Zoji La tunnel are two big strategic infrastructure projects on Srinagar-Leh NH.

The Z Morh Sonamarg Tunnel project was inaugurated by Prime Minister last year. This tunnel had enhanced all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh. The newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel has given a fillip to tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods. This year hundreds of tourists visited the Sonmarg.

Once complete, the Zoji La Tunnel will reduce the treacherous Zoji La pass strech from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh. This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, besides the tourism.