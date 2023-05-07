Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Road mishaps in city claim three lives

Road mishaps in city claim three lives

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 07, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Lakhwinder stopped at Pohir bypass to answer a phone call when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, leaving him fatally injured

Three men lost their lives in three separate road mishaps in the city on Saturday.

The police have lodged three separate FIRs against unidentified accused. (iStock)

In the first case, Karnail Singh, a resident of Khera village, informed the police that his brother-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, 23, had come to see him on his motorcycle. Lakhwinder stopped at Pohir bypass to answer a phone call when a speeding truck hit his motorcycle, leaving him fatally injured.

In the second case, Payal resident Mewa Singh, informed the police that a speeding car hit his cousin’s, Harpreet Singh, 35, motorcycle. Harpreet is a resident of Majari village near Sahnewal. The car fled leaving Harpreet and his neighbour, Kamaljit Singh, injured. The passersby took the victim to the hospital. After assessing Harpreet’s condition, the doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries. Kamaljit Singh’s condition is stable.

In the third case, Satwinder Singh, 37, a resident of Ghodawahi in Jalandhar, died after his car crashed into a mini-truck at national highway near Dhandhari Bridge. Mandeep Singh of Doraha, the victim’s cousin, said that the incident occurred after the driver of the mini-truck applied brakes suddenly. Satwinder failed to control the car and crashed it into the mini-truck. After the incident, the mini-truck driver escaped with his vehicle.

The police have lodged three separate FIRs against unidentified accused.

Topics
motorcycle speeding car
