‘Transfers’ trigger tiff between Punjab speaker Sandhwan, Faridkot SSP

Published on Dec 16, 2022 04:12 AM IST

During a meeting of the district grievances redressal committee, Sandhwan and Rajpal entered into an argument after the former alleged that the SSP did not follow recommendations on the transfer of local cops and posting of station incharges

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Faridkot SSP Rajpal Singh during a meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Faridkot SSP Rajpal Singh during a meeting on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

A heated argument ensued between Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh over ‘transfers of local cops’ on Thursday.

During a meeting of the district grievances redressal committee, which was also attended by cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Sandhwan and Rajpal entered into an argument after the former alleged that the SSP did not follow recommendations on the transfer of local cops and posting of station incharges, said officials who attended the meeting.

“Both had entered into a heated argument after Sandhwan accused the police of not listening to AAP leaders. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the registration of a case against a party worker,” one of the above-mentioned officials said. The meeting was also attended by deputy commissioner Ruhee Dugg.

SSP Rajpal, meanwhile, did not disclose much and said, “I had only put forward facts in the meeting.” However, HT’s repeated attempts to get Sandhwan’s comment didn’t elicit any response.

This is not for the first time that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators have entered into a tussle with the top cop of districts.

After the formation of the AAP government, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon had reached a deadlock with then local SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, which was not resolved even after the intervention of AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Soon after the failed meetings, Sidhu was transferred.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Friday, December 16, 2022
