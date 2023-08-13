BBMB opens all floodgates on trial as water level in Bhakra dam rises

All four floodgates of the Bhakra Dam were opened for the first time this season on a trial run on Sunday following heavy rains in the catchment areas. Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials said the floodgates were opened to inspect their operational efficacy.

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials said the floodgates were opened to inspect their operational efficacy. To regulate the water level that touched 1,672 feet on Sunday, only eight feet short of its capacity of 1,680 feet, the board decided to release 20,000 cusecs through the floodgates to check the emergency water exit system, said officials. The floodgates were later closed.

In the corresponding period last year, the water level in the reservoir was nearly 1,640 feet.

The metrological department has predicted heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh.

“As the water level in the dam reached 1,672 feet, the authorities decided to do a trial run and planned to release around 8,000 cusecs of water through the floodgates. This is in addition to the water released through the power generation turbines,” said a BBMB official.

BBMB secretary Satish Singla said the management is continuously monitoring the situation. As the water inflow in the dam is around 1.85 lakh cusecs, the management decided to do a trial run to release some water through the floodgates.

“If the inflow in the reservoir remains high and water level increases, the board will do the same exercise in a phased manner in the coming days with prior intimation to the partner states concerned,” said Singla. “There is no need to panic as the situation is under control,” he added.

The board is already releasing 50,000 cusecs of water everyday through the turbines for the past 25 days, said a BBMB official, requesting anonymity.

As monsoon will remain active in the region for the next 45 days and the reservoir filling fast, there is need to plan the release of water from floodgates, he said, adding that the safety of the dam is utmost priority and the BBMB has sounded the partner states about the plans to release water in the coming days.

