Tricity’s style guide: Beard edition
Beards, for ages, have been a sign of honour and masculinity
Beards, for ages, have been a sign of honour and masculinity. And just like one’s hair, their beard too speaks volumes about who they are and can help accentuate your best features. This is why, from growing it to maintaining it properly, there are certain things one needs to keep in mind.
So, on World Beard Day today, experts from the region talk about ongoing beard trends and share some grooming tips.
Full beard
“Most turbaned Sikh men go for a long full beard. And it’s a great option if one has an oblong face. It is a symbol of confidence and style and can look great if maintained well. But it also requires regular grooming and a great amount of patience,” says Nadeem Ali, of Trendzz Salon.
5 o’clock shadow
This short beard style is classic and timeless. Most youths choose it as it’s always well received. “It takes two to five days to grow. It is ideal for those who prefer to remain somewhere between having a full beard and a clean shave. And what’s great about it is that it goes well with all kinds of outfits,” says Sameer Rai, of The Hair Salon.
Square Beard
This medium beard style keeps more length on the sides to widen the face and make the jaw look angular. This style is ideal for men with long or oval face shapes as it helps create angles that they don’t naturally have, says stylist Jaskiran Lamba.
The Artist
This style is a combination of a chin cup and a soul patch. This minimal beard style is gradually becoming gaining popularity. It pairs well with a thin but defined mustache. It needs regular trimming but minimal efforts, says Sachin Sharma, an Instagrammer.
Beard grooming tips:
- Consult an expert and finalise a style that complements your face shape
- Beard is made of protein and fat but is also heavily reliant on Vitamins B5, B3, and B9, so have a balanced diet
- Resist the urge to trim or style your beard too frequently
- Trimming is essential but one must know when and how to do it
- Washing and conditioning the beard is a crucial step. Scrub your beard multiple times every week with specialised cleansers
- Try out multiple beard oils and use the one that suits you the best
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics