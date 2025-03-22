Trio supplying drugs to nightclubs nabbed in Chandigarh

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Chandigarh Police has unearthed a drug supply racket in the city with the arrest of a drug trafficker, his financial handler and another accomplice. Two of the accused in the custody of Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Drug supplier Vijay Kumar, alias Vishal, alias Buggi; his financial handler, Mohit Kumar, and accomplice Rajat, alias Prabh Gill, who distributed drugs in nightclubs across Chandigarh, were arrested following leads from another arrest in January.

The accused procured narcotics from suppliers in Amritsar, Ferozepur and Delhi, before distributing them in Chandigarh, said police.

On January 5, a police patrol team had apprehended Gautam, 21, of Ram Darbar, Phase 1, from near the government tubewell at Mandi Ground, Sector 29, based on a tip-off.

On frisking Gautam, police had recovered 70 gm heroin. Subsequent interrogation led to the arrest of another accused, Rohit, 28, from Ram Darbar, Phase 1, and recovery of 10.30 gm heroin.

Continuing their investigation, police arrested Mohit Kumar, 30, the financial handler of Vijay Kumar, from Landmark Hospital, Sector 33, on March 15.

Laundered drug money towards cars, businesses

During interrogation, Mohit revealed that he managed all financial transactions related to Vijay’s drug trade. He confessed to purchasing an MG Gloster car worth ₹22 lakh using the drug money and registering it in the name of Vijay’s girlfriend Chahat after forging her Aadhaar card details.

Mohit further disclosed that after the initial arrests in January, he, Vijay and their associate Rajnish fled to Goa to evade capture. Upon their return, he provided Vijay with shelter at Singhpura, Zirakpur, and covered his accommodation expenses.

Additionally, he admitted to laundering Vijay’s drug money by investing ₹6 lakh in a clothing business named “Trend Style Luxury Clothing” in Mohali.

Based on this information, police arrested Vijay from Amar Apartment near Government School in Singhpura, Zirakpur, on March 15.

Upon his arrest, police recovered 6.05 gm cocaine, 20 cocaine balls, ₹35,000 in drug money and a Honda Activa scooter.

During questioning, Vijay revealed that his associate Rajat, alias Prabh Gill, 28, a resident of Ram Darbar, purchased drugs from him for distribution in nightclubs across Chandigarh.

Following this lead, police arrested Rajat near Culture Club, Sector 26, on March 16.

On March 20, a police raid was conducted at Mohit’s garment store in Mohali after obtaining permission from court. Authorities seized clothing and other items worth ₹6 lakh, suspected to be purchased using drug proceeds.