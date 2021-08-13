Truck driver bludgeoned to death in Ludhiana road-rage incident

A truck driver was bludgeoned to death with an iron road and his helper injured, following a road-rage incident at the National Highway near Libra village in Khanna on Wednesday night.

The unidentified assailants tossed the body of the victim, Rachpal Singh of Jammu, on the highway and fled. On Thursday morning, the police who were alerted by commuters, found Rachpal dead, and his helper, Pradyuman, lying in the bed of the truck with a head injury.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP,Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said that after regaining consciousness at the hospital Pradyuman said that they were heading towards Ambala after loading material from Ludhiana. However, their truck collided with another vehicle near Khanna. Rachpal got off the truck to inspect the damage. After sometime some people barged into the truck and assaulted him.”

The side mirrors of another truck were found on the spot. A case has been registered against unidentified persons and CCTV footage is being combed through to trace the accused.