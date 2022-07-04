Truck driver burnt alive in Karnal road accident
A 24-year-old truck driver was burnt alive while another sustained injury after a head-on collision between two trucks near Indri town on Karnal-Yamunanagar state highway on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Bilal of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The injured cleaner, Rizwan of Uttar Pradesh, has been hospitalised. Police said that Bilal and Rizwan were coming from Yamunanagar after loading construction material. When they reached Indri town, another truck coming from the opposite side hit their vehicle and the collision resulted in fire.
A police team and a fire tender reached the spot and doused the fire.
Satpal, incharge of Indri police station, said a case has been registered under sections 279, 304A, 337, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
The vehicles have been taken into police custody and the investigation is on.
Five killed in mishaps in Bhiwani, Dadri
Five persons were killed in two separate road incidents in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana in the last 24 hours.
In the first accident, three persons, including a mother-son duo, were killed after a canter hit a motorcycle and a cycle at Bhiwani’s Malikpur village.
Bawani Khera police in-charge Sandeep Sharma said the mishap took place when Sunil Kumar, 27, and his mother Rajbala, 50, were going to their fields on motorcycle and Mahipal, 24, along with his cousin Ankit were going on a cycle and a speeding canter collided with motorcycle and cycle simultaneously, killing three persons on the spot. Ankit sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
“The driver of the canter fled the spot and we have impounded the vehicle. We have booked the driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the SHO added.
Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the national highway 148-B which connects Bhiwani and Hansi. After administrative officials agreed to build a speed breaker near the main bus stop at Malikpur village, the locals took the bodies from the spot and sent them to hospital for the post-mortem examination.
In another accident, two persons died and as many received injuries after their car rammed into a tree on Saturday night at Charkhi Dadri’s Rudlod village.
The deceased have been identified as Rajender, 40, and Vikas , 28 of Kitlana village in Dadri.
The accident took place when four persons were going in a car to attend a marriage function and their car rammed into a tree. Two persons sustained serious injuries and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dadri.
-
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics