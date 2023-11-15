Truck runs over woman, her toddler in Mohali’s Lalru
Nov 15, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Mohali police arrested the truck driver, Vijay Sahni of Bihar, who the victim’s husband alleged was driving under the influence of liquor
A speeding tipper truck mowed down a woman and her two-year-old son near Lehli village T-point in Lalru on Tuesday.
The woman was identified as Simranjeet Kaur, 23. Police arrested the truck driver, Vijay Sahni of Bihar, who Kaur’s husband alleged was driving under the influence of liquor.
Gurjeet Singh of Banur told the police that he, along with his wife and son, was going to meet his brother-in-law on a motorcycle, when a tipper truck hit them from behind. As his wife and son fell on the road, the truck ran over them.
The victims were rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where they were declared dead. The driver was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to police.
