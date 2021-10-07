Twin gold for Ambala’s Sarabjot at Junior Shooting World Championship

Sarabjot Singh cornered glory in the recently held Junior Shooting World Championship by winning twin gold medals at Peru.

A student of DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, Sarabjot who hails from Ambala, clinched first gold in the 10-metre air pistol mixed doubles event with Manu Bhaker, while the second win came in the men’s air pistol team event, comprising Naveen and Shiva Narwal, all from Haryana.

Son of a farmer, 20-year-old Sarabjot from Dheen village of Ambala’s Barara block took part in the 10-day event, which was organised by the International Shooting Sports Federation from September 27, where 32 countries participated.

“I had won two medals at the Asian Shooting Junior World Championships in 2019 and now I am preparing for nationals in November and Asiad games in 2022,” said the confident shooter.

He added that his parents Jatinder Singh and Hardeep Kaur had always encouraged him to take up the sport.

Sarabjot has been training at Ambala Cantt-based AR Shooting Academy in Central Phoenix Club under coach Abhishek Rana. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in March this year due to which he missed the Senior World Championship in New Delhi the same month, Rana said.

“He has been getting professional training since 2016 here along with 30 students. The game requires the highest level of concentration, but during the lockdown it was tough. We continued practising in every possible way and here is the result,” his coach, also an international player, said.

Sarabjot, along with his coach and fellow shooter Aditya Malka, met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence on Wednesday after his return from South America.

Vij said, “Sarabjot has made us proud once again. We have provided world-class facilities for such players to practice in their own hometowns. We have functional gymnastics and badminton halls, and upcoming projects like FIFA-approved football stadium with an athletics track and an all-weather swimming pool will surely provide an edge to Ambala in sports.”