News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two absent Panchkula MC staffers suspended after surprise check by mayor

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 24, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Two municipal corporation (MC) employees were suspended and 20 more were put on show-cause notice after they were found absent at the civic body’s Sector 4 office during a surprise check by Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Thursday.

Instructions were also given to replace Sushil Kumar, APO in-charge of encroachment removal branch, Panchkula MC. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
During the check, Goyal went to the tax, encroachment removal, and town planning and building branches, and found 22 of the 75 employees absent.

On this, he issued instructions to MC commissioner Sachin Gupta to suspend two employees, regular clerk Shakuntala Devi and monkey catcher Anil Kumar, and issue show-cause notices to the remaining absent employees, seeking their response.

Instructions were also given to replace Sushil Kumar, APO in-charge of encroachment removal branch.

The mayor reached the office along with MC’s deputy commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, and councillors Suresh Kumar Verma and Sunit Kumar Singla. A large number of residents visit this office to pay property tax and get building plans passed, among other works.

During this period, four out of eight regular employees of the tax branch were absent. Eight out of 14 employees of Haryana Employment Skills Corporation, posted in this branch, were also found missing. Out of 45 employees included in the encroachment removal team, eight were absent, while three of eight employees of the town planning and building branch were also not at work.

Goyal said he had been receiving complaints that employees were not present on their seats and many leave before 5 pm, adding that surprise checks at MC offices will continue.

