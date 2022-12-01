Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two armed men caught after police encounter at Chheharta in Amritsar

Two armed men caught after police encounter at Chheharta in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 05:34 PM IST

Search on for three absconding accused after encounter in busy Narayanghar locality of Chheharta in Punjab’s border district

Closed-circuit TV footage of the Narayanghar area of Chheharta in Amritsar from where two armed men were arrested after an encounter with Punjab Police on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Closed-circuit TV footage of the Narayanghar area of Chheharta in Amritsar from where two armed men were arrested after an encounter with Punjab Police on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByAnil Sharma

Two armed men were arrested and three of their accomplices fled after an encounter with Punjab Police in a crowded locality of Chheharta in Amritsar on Thursday.

Also read: Five AK-47 rifles, five pistols recovered along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The two arrested were identified as Ravi and Rafi. The incident took place in the busy Narayanghar locality of Chheharta.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided and chased the accused. Being a congested locality, the criminals abandoned their car and ran to escape. The police managed to get hold of two of the accused after they entered a house. Three of their accomplices managed to flee.

Commissioner of police Jaskaran Singh reached the spot. Efforts are on to arrest of the three accused.

The police recovered five weapons from the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out