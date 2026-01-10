Two army porters killed after skidding off into gorge

Two army porters slipped to death close to the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector, said officials on Friday. Baramulla assembly member Javeed Hassan Baig said that Deedard and Ishfaq Ahma lost their lives after slipping into a nallah near Upper Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Kashmir. (HT representative)

The porters, who were on way to Anita Post in Gulmarg sector, slipped into a deep gorge on Thursday, they said. Search and rescue operation was launched to trace the missing porters. Today, the search teams recovered both bodies. The deceased were identified as Layaqat Ahmad Deedard, 27, and Ishfaq Ahmad Khatana, 33, of Chandoosa Baramulla.

Baramulla assembly member Javeed Hassan Baig said that Deedard and Ishfaq Ahma lost their lives after slipping into a nallah near Upper Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Kashmir. “This is a personal loss to me.The incident occurred while they were moving towards Anita Post, which was cut off due to heavy snowfall. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families, and I pray that they find strength and courage during this difficult time,” he said.

Army is yet to react on the death of two porters, there are hundreds of youth in Baramulla and Kupwara district who work as porters under extreme conditions in Baramulla and Kupwara district. Officials said that bodies of both the porters after legal formalities have been handed over to their families.

Jawan dies during patrolling in Baramulla

An army jawan died after slipping from a height during patrolling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

Subedar Hira Lal, a resident of Akbarpur area of Haryana, slipped during night patrolling at Fatahgarh Sheeri area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said.

The jawan was rushed to Government Medical College Baramulla in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.