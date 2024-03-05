Two arrested for robbing auto driver in Chandigarh

Police have arrested two Ram Darbar residents for allegedly robbing an auto driver on February 29. Chandigarh Police arrested two men arrested for robbing an auto driver. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sahil, 27, and Sagar, 32.

The complainant Janak Kumar, 34, of Hallomajra, told police that he was driving his auto when the accused told him to stop near the Ramdarbar bus stop around 11 pm. The duo robbed him of ₹4,000 and his documents before fleeing.

The accused were arrested at a checkpost and the stolen items have been recovered.

Police said both accused are addicts and history-sheeters. Sahil works as a delivery agent for a company in Industrial Area Phase 2 and is facing trial in four cases including a 2016 robbery and one for sexual harassment. Sagar works as a plumber and was previously accused in nine cases including theft and even an attempted murder in 2020.

A case was registered by the police on Sunday under Sections 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention), and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 31 police station.

Both accused were presented in court and sent to judicial custody.