 Two arrested with two illegal pistols
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Two arrested with two illegal pistols

ByHT Correspondents, Mohali
May 29, 2024 09:14 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Subhash Kumar, 19, a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur and Satwinder Singh, 23, a resident of Balaji Enclave, Zirakpur

The CIA team have arrested two persons and recovered two illegal pistols and 9 live cartridges from their possession, police revealed on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Subhash Kumar, 19, a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur and Satwinder Singh, 23, a resident of Balaji Enclave, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as Subhash Kumar, 19, a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur and Satwinder Singh, 23, a resident of Balaji Enclave, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Subhash Kumar, 19, a resident of Badal Colony, Zirakpur and Satwinder Singh, 23, a resident of Balaji Enclave, Zirakpur.

The police team acting on a tip off arrested Subhash from Zirakpur on May 25 and a case under sections 25-54-59 under the Arms Act was registered against him. During interrogation, he confessed that he brought three illegal weapons including one country-made pistol from UP. On his information, police arrested Satwinder on May 26.

The police have recovered .32 bore pistol with two live cartridges and a .315 bore country-made pistol with seven live cartridges from both the accused.

Satwinder was booked after questioning. Already there is a 2021 case against him under sections 420, 465,467,468,471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code in Zirakpur.

The accused are under police remand and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two arrested with two illegal pistols
