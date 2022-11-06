Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two bikers killed in accident in Yamunanagar

Two bikers killed in accident in Yamunanagar

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 01:33 AM IST

Both are residents of Kalesar in Yamunanagar. The incident happened when an SUV coming from the opposite direction hit the bike of the deceased

Two bikers killed in accident in Yamunanagar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two bikers killed in accident in Yamunanagar (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Two bikers were crushed to death by an SUV near Araiyan Wala village in Yamunanagar. The deceased have been identified Sachin, 25, and Gulshan, 33, both residents of Kalesar in the district. Sachin’s uncle Basant, a taxi driver, in his complaint to the police said that he was going home from the same road behind the bikers. “I noticed that an overspeeding Range Rover SUV coming from opposite side was trying to overtake and all of a sudden hit the bike upfront. Locals took both of them to a nearest hospital, where they were declared dead,” the man said. A case was registered against unknown persons at Pratap Nagar police station.

