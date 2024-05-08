Two brothers held for Karnal youth’s murder in Australia

Two days after a 22-year-old man from Karnal’s Gagsina village was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia’s Melbourne, the cops arrested two brothers for the crime from New South Wales’ Goulburn, the foreign police said on Tuesday. “Detectives will travel to NSW and the pair are expected to face Goulburn local court on Wednesday, where investigators will apply to extradite them to Victoria,” a statement by Victoria Police read. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Abhijeet Gartan and Robin Gartan, both natives of Bastara village in Karnal.

On Sunday, Navjeet Sandhu, who had gone to a foreign country on a tourist visa in 2022 was stabbed to death in the Ormond suburb, while his friend, Sharwan, 30, a native of Bijna village in Karnal, was also injured.

“The 22-year-old Noble Park man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while a 30-year-old Noble Park was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. It’s believed the parties involved in the incident were known to each other,” the local police said.

Navjeet, who was pursuing MTech, was killed when he tried to intervene in a dispute between Sharwan and the two others over some rent issue, his father Jitender Singh said.

“Sharwan, a schoolmate of Navjeet, used to share a flat with Abhijeet and Robin. After some dispute, he started living with Navjeet and asked him to take with him to their house to pick up his belongings. While Sharwan was inside, Navjeet waited outside and heard them shouting, while a scuffle had started. As he tried to intervene, Abhijeet and Robin attacked him with a knife and stabbed him,” Jitender.

After the incident, the Victoria Police released images of the two men and they were arrested after a manhunt.

Speaking to HT on the development, Jitender said, “Even if they are arrested, we have lost our son in a foreign country. We sent him after a lot of struggle and his life ended on such a tragic note in which he was not even involved. We have been told that the health of Sharwan is stable.”

“We met the deputy commissioner with a request to help bring the body of our son back. We also met chief minister Nayab Saini’s wife Suman Saini, who was in Karnal with former mayor Renu Bala. We have been given assurance from both of them,” he added.