Two Chandigarh nightclubs sealed for violating hookah ban
Illusion Club in Sector 7 and Pipe and Barrel Club in Sector 9 were raided on Sunday night. (Representational photo)
Two Chandigarh nightclubs sealed for violating hookah ban

Both the clubs were also found flouting UT administration’s orders directing all commercial establishments to close by 11pm amid the surge in Covid cases
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:50 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration has sealed two nightclubs in Sectors 7 and 9 for serving hookah to customers.

On Sunday night around 1.30am, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, east) Ruchi Singh Bedi raided and sealed Illusion Club, functioning from the premises of Sultan, Sector 7, here for organising a party without permission and violating the norms fixed by the UT authorities. The club was also found serving hookah to customers.

As per the administration’s directions, all clubs and restaurants are to down shutters by 11pm.

Similarly, SDM (central) Harjeet Singh Sandhu ordered for the sealing of Pipe and Barrel Club, Sector 9, on Sunday for serving hookah.

The UT administration banned serving of hookahs in view of Covid-19 pandemic last year. The order states that hookah is being smoked by customers through a common bowl, pipe and a hose having mouth piece, which is susceptible to physical mouth-to-mouth touch of many persons, thus leading to the virus spread.

After commercial establishments failed to pay heed to the orders, the administration had decided to seal them temporarily. Separate FIRs are also being registered against the violators.

