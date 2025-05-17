Two Chandigarh Police sub-inspectors charged in 2023 corruption case

The CBI court of special judge Alka Malik on Friday framed corruption charges against two Chandigarh Police sub-inspectors (SIs) arrested in a bribery case in 2023. The court indicted SI Akhtar Hussain and SI Krishan Kumar, stating that a preliminary case exists for offences punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in conjunction with Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Shutterstock)

The court indicted SI Akhtar Hussain and SI Krishan Kumar, stating that a preliminary case exists for offences punishable under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in conjunction with Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Both accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial after being served with the charge sheet. The court adjourned the proceedings to September 9, 2025, for the commencement of the trial and recording of evidence.

According to the chargesheet, the CBI apprehended SI Akhtar Hussain, who was then stationed at the Sector 17 police station, and SI Krishan Kumar, who was serving with the economic offences wing (EOW), in October 2023. The arrests followed allegations that the officers demanded a ₹5 lakh bribe from a local resident in exchange for assisting his relative in a GST fraud case.

The CBI’s investigation revealed that the two policemen were handling the GST fraud case and allegedly solicited the bribe to favour the complainant, Ram Mehar Sharma’s relative. The bribe amount was later reportedly reduced to ₹2.5 lakh.

Upon receiving the complaint, the CBI set up a trap at the EOW office. However, Inspector Krishan Kumar evaded the authorities and fled with the bribe money. He was subsequently arrested after his anticipatory bail application was denied by the court. A hidden camera and voice recorder were reportedly used during the complainant’s interaction with the inspector at the EOW office.