Two days after Diwali, Chandigarh breathes easy

Two days after Diwali, Chandigarh breathes easy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 15, 2023 06:30 AM IST

On Diwali night, the Air Quality Index had dropped to “very poor” in most parts of the Chandigarh; it showed improvements two days later

Two days after Diwali, when the Air Quality Index had dropped to “very poor” in most parts of the city, the air quality showed improvements on Tuesday.

Visitors enjoying the clear weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
At 8 pm, the AQI was highest at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 53 at 204. This was the only station where AQI was still “poor” after it had soared to “severe” on Diwali night.

AQI was 154 at the Sector 22 station and 151 at the Sector 25 station, both in “moderate”. At 92, AQI was the best at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6, Panchkula, falling in the “satisfactory” bracket.

An AQI of over 200 can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. Between 101-200 AQI, the air can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases. Between 51-100 AQI, the air can cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

